Clach an Trushal by brianm
Clach an Trushal

Reputed to be the largest standing stone in Europe, measuring 5.8m high, 1.8m wide and nearly 1.5m thick. North Lewis, Outer Hebrides
24th June 2021 24th Jun 21

Brian Moody

@brianm
