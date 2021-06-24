Sign up
Clach an Trushal
Reputed to be the largest standing stone in Europe, measuring 5.8m high, 1.8m wide and nearly 1.5m thick. North Lewis, Outer Hebrides
24th June 2021
24th Jun 21
Brian Moody
ace
@brianm
5 June 2021 6 months in to my first year of 365. Totally hooked and enjoying it. Many thanks to you all who have encouraged me...
311
photos
24
followers
22
following
157
158
159
160
161
162
163
164
Tags
scotland
,
monolith
,
standing-stone
