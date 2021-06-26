Sign up
166 / 365
Coffee
Coffee break at the Ceilidh Place in Ullapool. The sun is out and we are warm! Much better than the bashing we got on the islands.
26th June 2021
26th Jun 21
Brian Moody
ace
@brianm
5 June 2021 6 months in to my first year of 365. Totally hooked and enjoying it. Many thanks to you all who have encouraged me...
318
photos
24
followers
24
following
45% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (1st generation)
Taken
26th June 2021 11:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
coffee
,
building
,
scotland
