174 / 365
Grey Heron
4th July 2021
4th Jul 21
1
0
Brian Moody
ace
@brianm
5 June 2021 6 months in to my first year of 365. Totally hooked and enjoying it. Many thanks to you all who have encouraged me...
342
photos
25
followers
22
following
47% complete
167
168
169
170
171
172
173
174
172
87
88
173
78
89
174
79
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ90
Taken
4th July 2021 1:49pm
Tags
bird
,
heron
,
scotland
Lesley
ace
Oh superb capture. Gorgeous birds.
July 4th, 2021
