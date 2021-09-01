img_slide3396

Previous
Well with all the post op recovery going on I forgot to take a picture yesterday. So my third 365 attempt has failed in the strictest sense. However I thought I would fill in from the archives. This is me on 21st November 1994. I am on the slopes of Rannerdale Knotts, the lake is Crummock Water, Loweswater is just visible in the background. The next time I managed to get to the Lake District was February 1995 when I suffered a large tear in the cartilage of my left knee, which was how my current predicament started. The original was shot on 35mm transparency and was of very poor quality, I think photoshop has done quite a good job. Still it's better than pictures of ice and crutches. Maybe I will raid the archives a bit more during recovery. What do you all think?
moni kozi ace
I think the shot is very fine. It has an analogue feel.
As for the 'failed' attempt ... I think you should really cut yourself some slack and don't be harsh. What's the point? This is not the army.
As for the health issue: I hope the operation went smooth and you are back on your feet in no time. (I do know recovery is painful and not short, but you'll be just fine).
September 2nd, 2021  
