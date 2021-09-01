img_slide3396

Well with all the post op recovery going on I forgot to take a picture yesterday. So my third 365 attempt has failed in the strictest sense. However I thought I would fill in from the archives. This is me on 21st November 1994. I am on the slopes of Rannerdale Knotts, the lake is Crummock Water, Loweswater is just visible in the background. The next time I managed to get to the Lake District was February 1995 when I suffered a large tear in the cartilage of my left knee, which was how my current predicament started. The original was shot on 35mm transparency and was of very poor quality, I think photoshop has done quite a good job. Still it's better than pictures of ice and crutches. Maybe I will raid the archives a bit more during recovery. What do you all think?