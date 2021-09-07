Previous
Physiotherapy by brianm
239 / 365

Physiotherapy

The local hospital's claim to fame. First physio appointment post surgery. All looking good. Very pleased
7th September 2021 7th Sep 21

Brian Moody

@brianm
5 June 2021 6 months in to my first year of 365. Totally hooked and enjoying it. Many thanks to you all who have encouraged me...
65% complete

