Photo 413
Doodling
I have been inspired by people on 365 to attempt some sketching, so here we go
28th February 2022
28th Feb 22
Brian Moody
@brianm
12 January 2022 Well I am still here one year in. I posted a picture every day although I did not take a picture every day....
moni kozi
Oh yeah! Way to go!!!
As you travel that much, you should keep a sketching book to capture so many beautiful things you see.
If I may: the top tree - the shadow and the light should dissolve into each other. The transition should not be that sharp. That works sometimes with buildings.
The bottom tree is excellently rendered. And so is the bridge / arcade. Very well done.
I've picked up a tip somewhere: if you do more small sketches on the same page (each framed or just laying randomly about the page), even if some of the sketches are not so good, together they look very well. And the comparison was to carol singers, who individually sound awful, but as a group they are a pleasure to listen to.
March 1st, 2022
Leave a Comment
