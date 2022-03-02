Sign up
Photo 415
Sketch Comparison
The weather here today is horrible so I spent the morning trying to sketch this picture which I shot on Skye back in January. I offer it up for comment, good or bad.
2nd March 2022
2nd Mar 22
3
0
Brian Moody
ace
@brianm
12 January 2022 Well I am still here one year in. I posted a picture every day although I did not take a picture every day....
796
photos
30
followers
32
following
113% complete
View this month »
Tags
mountain
,
sea
,
boat
,
sketch
,
scenery
moni kozi
ace
This is a great result. First of all: I wouldn't dare start this, as i find it very difficult for me :D but of course I have an opinion, so pardon me if I talk nonsense. As it is, to me, it seems to lack some depth. Is seems a bit flat. Maybe you can add some stronger lines in the stones in the foreground and to the right, to mark the shadows of the stones. And some shadows beneath those two poles or rails - whatever they are... Only a hint. Just like in photography, the closer elements are more detailed.
Buuut: you have got such a good eye for the shapes and proportions. I really like how you rendered this. And remember, I see it as a high level of difficulty. Did you sketch before?
March 2nd, 2022
moni kozi
ace
in order to see what exactly to darken in the stones, you might try this: convert the photo to black and white, and see where it is the darkest. And just add some touches there, but following the lines you already have drawn, for a fluid rendering.
March 2nd, 2022
moni kozi
ace
I wonder when did I grow so smart... and if my mom knows...
March 2nd, 2022
