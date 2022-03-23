Previous
Day 1 by brianm
Day 1

We are off. At our local campsite, 3 miles down the road but its a start. 19 degrees celsius would you believe,
23rd March 2022 23rd Mar 22

Brian Moody

moni kozi ace
Oh, so wonderful! Have fun!
March 25th, 2022  
