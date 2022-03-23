Sign up
Photo 436
Day 1
We are off. At our local campsite, 3 miles down the road but its a start. 19 degrees celsius would you believe,
23rd March 2022
23rd Mar 22
Brian Moody
@brianm
12 January 2022 Well I am still here one year in. I posted a picture every day although I did not take a picture every day....
Tags
sunshine
,
motorhome
,
campsite
moni kozi
ace
Oh, so wonderful! Have fun!
March 25th, 2022
