Olive Tree by brianm
Olive Tree

This has to be the gnarliest tree I have seen. Can't help wondering how old it is.
17th April 2022 17th Apr 22

Brian Moody

@brianm
Lesley ace
It really is. Great capture of it.
April 18th, 2022  
