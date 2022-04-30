Sign up
Photo 474
Beach
The current campsite's private beach. The horizon is the Donna National Park, a birdwatcher's paradise.
30th April 2022
30th Apr 22
1
0
Brian Moody
ace
@brianm
12 January 2022 Well I am still here one year in. I posted a picture every day although I did not take a picture every day....
moni kozi
ace
Is it too cold? there are not many people in the water
May 2nd, 2022
