Patio Queue

They have this sort of festival in Cordoba whereby people decorate their patios with flowers and they are open to the public. We were there five years ago and just drifted in and out of peoples property aiming their handiwork and leaving a small donation. We thought we would go again this year but what a difference. People queueing up in the street at every location we visited. So we gave up and contented ourselves with strolling around the shady streets of the Old Jewish Quarter.