Previous
Next
Cemetery by brianm
21 / 365

Cemetery

Part of the underground church in Aubeterre-sur-Dromme. Graves hollowed out of the rock. Over time bones were removed to an ossuary to make room for more bodies.
31st March 2022 31st Mar 22

Brian Moody

ace
@brianm
12 January 2022 Well I am still here one year in. I posted a picture every day although I did not take a picture every day....
5% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise