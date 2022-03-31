Sign up
21 / 365
Cemetery
Part of the underground church in Aubeterre-sur-Dromme. Graves hollowed out of the rock. Over time bones were removed to an ossuary to make room for more bodies.
31st March 2022
31st Mar 22
Brian Moody
@brianm
12 January 2022 Well I am still here one year in. I posted a picture every day although I did not take a picture every day....
Tags
underground
,
bones
,
cemetery
