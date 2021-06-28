Sign up
Rock
Rock covered in tiny barnacle like creatures. The coin is a10p piece
28th June 2021
28th Jun 21
Brian Moody
ace
@brianm
5 June 2021 6 months in to my first year of 365. Totally hooked and enjoying it.
Tags
sea
,
coast
,
rock
,
barnacle
