Boulder by brianm
84 / 365

Boulder

Isle Ristol and Summer Isles in background, Wester Ross.
29th June 2021 29th Jun 21

Brian Moody

@brianm
5 June 2021 6 months in to my first year of 365. Totally hooked and enjoying it. Many thanks to you all who have encouraged me...
moni kozi ace
I like this photo with the boulder in the foreground. It anchors the perspective.
July 1st, 2021  
