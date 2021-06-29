Sign up
84 / 365
Boulder
Isle Ristol and Summer Isles in background, Wester Ross.
29th June 2021
29th Jun 21
Brian Moody
@brianm
5 June 2021 6 months in to my first year of 365. Totally hooked and enjoying it. Many thanks to you all who have encouraged me...
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
84
82
72
83
73
168
169
84
74
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
Random Pictures
Camera
DC-TZ90
Taken
29th June 2021 2:14pm
Tags
sea
,
coast
,
scenery
,
scotland
moni kozi
ace
I like this photo with the boulder in the foreground. It anchors the perspective.
July 1st, 2021
