Previous
Next
Poppies by brianm
93 / 365

Poppies

A nice splash of colour
8th July 2021 8th Jul 21

Brian Moody

ace
@brianm
5 June 2021 6 months in to my first year of 365. Totally hooked and enjoying it. Many thanks to you all who have encouraged me...
25% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Oh yes! Splendid shot!
July 8th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
Maybe ypu want to try and desaturate it just a tiny bit. I noticed that the details of red flowers show better if i desaturate the colour just a tiny bit.
July 8th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise