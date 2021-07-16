Sign up
101 / 365
Sentiment
Spotted this at RSPB Loch Kinnordy bird reserve
16th July 2021
16th Jul 21
1
0
Brian Moody
ace
@brianm
5 June 2021 6 months in to my first year of 365. Totally hooked and enjoying it. Many thanks to you all who have encouraged me...
378
photos
29
followers
27
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Random Pictures
Camera
iPhone SE (1st generation)
Taken
16th July 2021 1:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
plaque
,
sentiment
moni kozi
ace
This is so beautiful: both the thought and the shot
July 16th, 2021
