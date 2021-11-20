Sign up
141 / 365
Dales
Lovely Yorkshire Dales scenery
20th November 2021
20th Nov 21
Brian Moody
ace
@brianm
5 June 2021 6 months in to my first year of 365. Totally hooked and enjoying it. Many thanks to you all who have encouraged me...
Tags
scenery
sheep
countryside
yorkshire
dales
Annie-Sue
ace
very lovely! (see this
@narayani
)
November 20th, 2021
narayani
@anniesue
very nice!!
November 20th, 2021
