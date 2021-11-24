Sign up
144 / 365
Tree
We were in a little oasis of sunlight and it lit this tree up
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
Brian Moody
ace
@brianm
5 June 2021 6 months in to my first year of 365. Totally hooked and enjoying it. Many thanks to you all who have encouraged me...
Tags
tree
,
mountain
,
scenery
,
countryside
moni kozi
ace
Whoa! This is superb!
November 24th, 2021
Maxine Lathbury
Lovely
November 24th, 2021
