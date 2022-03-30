Previous
Portcullis by brianm
184 / 365

Portcullis

the rear of the portcullis in Chateau Larcher. Looks like the original workings are still there.
30th March 2022 30th Mar 22

Brian Moody

Lesley ace
Oh fabulous find. What an interesting place
March 30th, 2022  
