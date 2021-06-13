Previous
Day 17 by brianm
58 / 365

Day 17

Campsite at Lionacleit, Benbecula, Outer Hebrides
13th June 2021 13th Jun 21

Brian Moody

@brianm
5 June 2021 6 months in to my first year of 365. Totally hooked and enjoying it. Many thanks to you all who have encouraged me...
