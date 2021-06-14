Previous
Day 18 by brianm
59 / 365

Day 18

Balranald campsite Nort Uist, Outer Hebrides. it's still blowing hard as can be seen by the distorted front of the tent
14th June 2021 14th Jun 21

Brian Moody

@brianm
5 June 2021 6 months in to my first year of 365. Totally hooked and enjoying it. Many thanks to you all who have encouraged me...
16% complete

