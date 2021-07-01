Sign up
76 / 365
Day 35
Looking up the Kyle of Tongue. Ben Loyal on the left, Ben Hope on the right
1st July 2021
1st Jul 21
Brian Moody
@brianm
5 June 2021 6 months in to my first year of 365. Totally hooked and enjoying it. Many thanks to you all who have encouraged me...
Tags
sea
coast
mountains
scenery
scotland
moni kozi
Splendid blues
July 1st, 2021
