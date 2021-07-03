Sign up
Previous
Next
78 / 365
Day 37
Looking north along Loch Naver, Sutherland
3rd July 2021
3rd Jul 21
0
0
Brian Moody
ace
@brianm
5 June 2021 6 months in to my first year of 365. Totally hooked and enjoying it. Many thanks to you all who have encouraged me...
339
photos
25
followers
22
following
21% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Album
Out and About
Camera
DC-TZ90
Taken
3rd July 2021 8:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
scenery
,
scotland
,
countryside
,
loch
