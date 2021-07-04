Previous
Day 38 by brianm
79 / 365

Day 38

The Ross Memorial Hospital, Dingwall. I have worked in hospitals all my working life but never one that looked as charming as this this
4th July 2021 4th Jul 21

Brian Moody

Lesley ace
It really is charming. We have a cottage hospital here in Sutton Coldfield, and I often wonder how it would have looked before it became surrounded by modern life.
July 4th, 2021  
