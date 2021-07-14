Previous
Next
Day 48 by brianm
89 / 365

Day 48

Today is the first day of the trip when I truly feel I am on a summer holiday. The weather was perfect and we were sitting in a pub garden. We could have been in Spain or France, it was idyllic.
14th July 2021 14th Jul 21

Brian Moody

ace
@brianm
5 June 2021 6 months in to my first year of 365. Totally hooked and enjoying it. Many thanks to you all who have encouraged me...
24% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise