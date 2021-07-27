Sign up
100 / 365
Picturehouse
The Art Deco picture house in Bury, now a Wetherspoons pub.
27th July 2021
27th Jul 21
1
0
Brian Moody
ace
@brianm
5 June 2021 6 months in to my first year of 365. Totally hooked and enjoying it. Many thanks to you all who have encouraged me...
404
photos
29
followers
28
following
27% complete
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
100
193
194
99
195
196
197
100
198
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Out and About
Camera
iPhone SE (1st generation)
Taken
27th July 2021 10:49am
Tags
pub
,
cinema
,
building
,
art-deco
Lesley
ace
That's a gorgeous building. They don't make 'em like they used to!
July 28th, 2021
