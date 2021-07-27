Previous
Picturehouse by brianm
Picturehouse

The Art Deco picture house in Bury, now a Wetherspoons pub.
27th July 2021 27th Jul 21

Brian Moody

@brianm
5 June 2021 6 months in to my first year of 365. Totally hooked and enjoying it. Many thanks to you all who have encouraged me...
Lesley ace
That’s a gorgeous building. They don’t make ‘em like they used to!
July 28th, 2021  
