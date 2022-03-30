Previous
Lantern by brianm
188 / 365

Lantern

Le Lanterne des Morts. This is a medieval cemetery. A lantern was lit in the tower during funerals. A lot of the plots have been abandoned: you can apply to the council to take one over. Sounds a bit gruesome.
30th March 2022 30th Mar 22

Brian Moody

@brianm
