Dinner
Last night's dinner after visiting the market. Duck breast with sauce potatoes, cabbage and rosemary flavoured madeira sauce. Not bad for motorhome nosh even if I do say so myself. The cabbage was a purple colour which turned blue on cooking.
Brian Moody
@brianm
dinner
food
duck
potatoes
cabbage
Lesley
Such an interesting plateful.
April 3rd, 2022
