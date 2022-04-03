Previous
Dinner by brianm
190 / 365

Dinner

Last night's dinner after visiting the market. Duck breast with sauce potatoes, cabbage and rosemary flavoured madeira sauce. Not bad for motorhome nosh even if I do say so myself. The cabbage was a purple colour which turned blue on cooking.
3rd April 2022 3rd Apr 22

Brian Moody

Lesley ace
Such an interesting plateful.
April 3rd, 2022  
