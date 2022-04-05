Sign up
191 / 365
No Idea
I saw this structure outside someones house in Alone, France. I have no idea as to what it is or its purpose.
5th April 2022
5th Apr 22
0
0
Brian Moody
ace
@brianm
12 January 2022 Well I am still here one year in. I posted a picture every day although I did not take a picture every day....
