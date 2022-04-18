Sign up
199 / 365
Street
Just a typical street in a Spanish village about 8 kilometres from the coast. a completely different world from the holiday Costas.
18th April 2022
18th Apr 22
1
Brian Moody
ace
@brianm
12 January 2022 Well I am still here one year in. I posted a picture every day although I did not take a picture every day....
Tags
street
,
spain
,
spanish
