1 / 365
Grand Union canal
I'm lucky enough to live virually on the bank of the Grand Union canal This is part of my morning walk..
8th March 2025
8th Mar 25
0
0
Bri
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
SM-A725F
8th March 2025 8:03am
canal
waterways
