Reflection by bricam
13 / 365

Reflection

A very different waterfront this morning, I've swapped a Norfolk beach, for the Canal towpathi in Leicester. I saw this reflection and thought it would make a good abstract if flipped..
20th March 2025 20th Mar 25

ByBri

@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
3% complete

Photo Details

