14 / 365
Heron
I was hoping to get a proper backlogs shot, silhouette fronted with the Heron's shadow. A big ask of a phone camera
21st March 2025
21st Mar 25
ByBri
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
14
photos
9
followers
17
following
3% complete
View this month »
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A725F
Taken
20th March 2025 8:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
wildlife
,
canal
,
shadow
,
herons
,
waterways
,
waterside-birds
