20 / 365
The boating lake..
Called in at the boating lake and said morning to these guys, then made my way to the beach for a last walk before making our way back to Leicester for a few days. The sign says no swimming, but these guys can't read..
27th March 2025
27th Mar 25
ByBri
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
Tags
birds
,
wildlife
,
lake
,
waterways
,
waterside
