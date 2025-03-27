Previous
The boating lake.. by bricam
20 / 365

Called in at the boating lake and said morning to these guys, then made my way to the beach for a last walk before making our way back to Leicester for a few days. The sign says no swimming, but these guys can't read..
27th March 2025 27th Mar 25

ByBri

@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
