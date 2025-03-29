Sign up
One of the local's feeding the birds, - one of the many garden's that back onto the Grand Union canal..
29th March 2025
29th Mar 25
ByBri
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
0
365
SM-A725F
29th March 2025 10:14am
birds
canal
gardens
waterways
