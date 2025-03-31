Sign up
Up at Crow's cough this morning, I'm waiting for a delivery and then off back over to Norfolk to my beloved Shepherd's Port. I've taken dozens of pictures of the sunsets at the beach, I thought I would share one I painted..
31st March 2025
31st Mar 25
Bri
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A725F
Taken
31st March 2025 6:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
sunset
,
beach
,
paintings
