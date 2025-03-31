Previous
Up at Crow's cough this morning, I'm waiting for a delivery and then off back over to Norfolk to my beloved Shepherd's Port. I've taken dozens of pictures of the sunsets at the beach, I thought I would share one I painted..
31st March 2025

