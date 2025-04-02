Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
26 / 365
Back on the beach again, this time sharing part of my walk with this small flock of Sanderling's.
They stayed just ahead of me for 3 or 4 minutes, if I stopped , they stopped etc untill they tired of me and flew off Great fun..
2nd April 2025
2nd Apr 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ByBri
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
26
photos
10
followers
17
following
7% complete
View this month »
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A725F
Taken
2nd April 2025 8:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
beach
,
sea-birds
,
sanderling's
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close