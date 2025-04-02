Previous
by bricam
Back on the beach again, this time sharing part of my walk with this small flock of Sanderling's.
They stayed just ahead of me for 3 or 4 minutes, if I stopped , they stopped etc untill they tired of me and flew off Great fun..
ByBri

@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
