Snettisham Beach.. by bricam
27 / 365

Snettisham Beach..

Walking along the top of the sand dunes/sea defense's, just about to turn and head back towards home. To the right, the ponds and wet land or left to the beach. It's going to be the beach..
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

ByBri

@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
