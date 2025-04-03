Sign up
27 / 365
27 / 365
Snettisham Beach..
Walking along the top of the sand dunes/sea defense's, just about to turn and head back towards home. To the right, the ponds and wet land or left to the beach. It's going to be the beach..
3rd April 2025
3rd Apr 25
0
0
ByBri
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
Album
365
Album
365
Taken
3rd April 2025 8:52am
Tags
norfolk
,
beach
,
coastline
,
seascape
