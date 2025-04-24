Previous
Old sea dog by bricam
48 / 365

Old sea dog

I love this window ornament and I've had my eye on it for the project for some time, but the owners where always home, so it had to wait..
24th April 2025 24th Apr 25

ByBri

@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact