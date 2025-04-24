Sign up
Old sea dog
I love this window ornament and I've had my eye on it for the project for some time, but the owners where always home, so it had to wait..
24th April 2025
24th Apr 25
ByBri
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
Photo Details
1
365
SM-A725F
23rd April 2025 2:55pm
Tags
window
,
sailor
