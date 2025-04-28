Sign up
Previous
52 / 365
Vespa
Spotted this earlier at the local super market.
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
ByBri
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
Photo Details
Views
2
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A725F
Taken
28th April 2025 11:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vespa
,
motor-scooter
,
customised
