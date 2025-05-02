Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
56 / 365
Koi Carp at the University of Leicester Botanic gardens .
2nd May 2025
2nd May 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ByBri
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
56
photos
16
followers
20
following
15% complete
View this month »
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
2nd May 2025 1:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fish
,
carp
,
koi-carp
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Super capture fv!
May 2nd, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Crazy perspective! They must get fed a lot to come right up to you like that.
May 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close