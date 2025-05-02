Previous
by bricam
56 / 365

Koi Carp at the University of Leicester Botanic gardens .
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

ByBri

@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Super capture fv!
May 2nd, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Crazy perspective! They must get fed a lot to come right up to you like that.
May 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact