I spent the day at the Sandringham Food,Craft and Wood Show, who are hosting The English Open Chainsaw Competition. Chainsaw carver's from all the world are here and over three days will produce their one entry for the competition. This piece in the making caught my eye, I've gone in tight, but included an small insert showing the whole as it stands now. It's tempting to go back on Monday to see the completed works, especially this one..

The carver of this piece is Ella Fielding..