Pigeon Pete by bricam
Pigeon Pete

Returned home, to find Pete waiting for us or was he waiting for the bird feeder to be refilled?
12th May 2025 12th May 25

ByBri

@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
