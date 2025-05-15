Sign up
69 / 365
Narrow boat Lady and the Tramp on the Grand Union canal at Glen Parva Leicester, looking to moor up for the evening..
15th May 2025
15th May 25
Bri
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A725F
Taken
14th May 2025 8:45am
Tags
canal
,
narrowboat
,
waterways
Dave
ace
Reminded me of the movie The African Queen
May 15th, 2025
