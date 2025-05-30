Sign up
84 / 365
A nice surprise waiting for me when we got back to Norfolk today, an old copper kettle I bought at a yard sale and painted, then planted up has bloomed..
30th May 2025
30th May 25
ByBri
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
85
photos
20
followers
23
following
23% complete
78
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX740 HS
Taken
30th May 2025 1:25pm
Privacy
Public
flowers
,
planters
