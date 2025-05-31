Previous
Egyptian Goose by bricam
Egyptian Goose

Walking past the lakes earlier, I noticed some new guy's on the water. It turns out the this is an Egyptian Goose and Norfolk has the largest resident population in the UK.
ByBri

@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
