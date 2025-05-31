Sign up
Previous
85 / 365
Egyptian Goose
Walking past the lakes earlier, I noticed some new guy's on the water. It turns out the this is an Egyptian Goose and Norfolk has the largest resident population in the UK.
31st May 2025
31st May 25
0
0
ByBri
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
85
photos
20
followers
23
following
23% complete
78
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX740 HS
Taken
31st May 2025 12:04pm
Tags
wildlife
,
waterside-birds
,
egyptian-goose
