Snettisham Beach..

A breezy day on the beach today, great for the water sport's. I'd been alternating between these guy's as they were not so far off shore, then they both came in to frame at once for a second or two..
1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

ByBri

@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
Aimee Ann
Fantastic shot, so lucky to get 'two for one'
June 1st, 2025  
