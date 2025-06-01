Sign up
Previous
86 / 365
Snettisham Beach..
A breezy day on the beach today, great for the water sport's. I'd been alternating between these guy's as they were not so far off shore, then they both came in to frame at once for a second or two..
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
1
1
ByBri
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
86
photos
20
followers
23
following
23% complete
View this month »
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX740 HS
Taken
1st June 2025 9:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
water-sports
Aimee Ann
Fantastic shot, so lucky to get 'two for one'
June 1st, 2025
