Snettisham Beach.. by bricam
88 / 365

Snettisham Beach..

Not even dog walkers on the beach this morning, just me and an abandoned child's beach bucket.
The winds were reportedly 40mph plus..
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

ByBri

@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
24% complete

