by bricam
Travelling back to Leicester today, so out early for my walk, Had one last look at the Sea whilst sat here, before heading back..
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
