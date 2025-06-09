Sign up
94 / 365
If "Flower Power" was a thing, this narrow boat could sail for miles, I've never one so planted up, plus it was painted in flowers too. Unfortuantley this boat appeared not to be named, just signed at the rear Pauline and Jane.
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
ByBri
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
Tags
flowers
,
canal
,
narrow-boat
,
waterways
